The sustainable packaging concept helps to eliminate the need for single-use shrink film

The new sustainable packaging concept eliminates the need for shrink film (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

European packaging company Smurfit Kappa has partnered with Belgian brewer Kasteel Brouwerij Vanhonsebrouck to produce a sustainable packaging to replace single-use plastic packaging.

The sustainable packaging concept helps to eliminate the need for shrink film.

Vanhonsebrouck intends to implement a completely circular supply chain and has made several changes to current operations.

The firm started using recyclable cans instead of glass to provide a future-proof packaging solution and to eliminate plastic.

New sustainable pack is attractively designed and has an in-built handle

Kasteel Brouwerij Vanhonsebrouck CEO Xavier Vanhonsebrouck said: “It was very nice to be able to discuss our plans with Smurfit Kappa because they also have a culture of innovation and worked with us to find the right solution. We have the perfect packaging for the future now.”

Smurfit Kappa has proposed a 100% recyclable, paper-based solution to eliminate the need for shrink film.

The company said that the new sustainable pack is designed attractively and includes an in-built handle to facilitate easy transportation for the consumer.

Smurfit Kappa Europe CEO Saverio Mayer said: “The Kasteel Brouwerij Vanhonsebrouck has a lot of exciting plans to expand into new markets and an ever-growing product range that we are looking forward to collaborating with them on.

“Both our companies share a deep commitment to sustainability and the Smurfit Kappa Better Planet Packaging initiative opens up a world of possibilities for us both.”

Smurfit Kappa said that the creation of the packaging solution for Vanhonsebrouck is an important addition to its portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions for canned products.

Earlier this year, the firm was listed on a new sustainability index that recognises companies active in the reduction of plastic pollution.

The Solactive ISS ESG ‘Beyond Plastic Waste’ Index tracks companies that provide solutions for the reduction, replacement, reuse and recycling of plastic.

The recognition comes less than a year after the company launched its Better Planet Packaging initiative that seeks to reduce packaging waste and address the challenges of waste and litter that end up in oceans and landfill.