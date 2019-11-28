The 4evergreen forum, which is led by the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), will see Smurfit Kappa work with leading brand owners and packaging companies

Image: Smurfit Kappa unveiled as founding member of new industry alliance. Photo: courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Smurfit Kappa has been named a founding member of a new industry alliance to boost the contribution of paper-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy.

The 4evergreen forum, which is led by the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), will see Smurfit Kappa work with leading brand owners and packaging companies to increase awareness about the benefits of fibre-based packaging materials.

The new initiative will also advocate for EU legislation to support recyclable product design, and call for the development of optimised collection systems and recycling infrastructure.

Laurent Sellier, COO Smurfit Kappa Paper Europe, said: “We are delighted to be a founding member of this exciting alliance which promotes the unique environmental and sustainable qualities of the paper industry and aims to minimise climate and environmental impact.

“Circularity is embedded throughout all aspects of our business so there is good synergy between Smurfit Kappa and 4evergreen.”

“A key element of the Smurfit Kappa Better Planet Packaging initiative is to collaborate with new and existing partners to inspire new ideas and encourage change,” added Lars Henriksson, VP of Paper Product Development at Smurfit Kappa.

“Our participation in creating 4evergreen reinforces our commitment to make our world a more sustainable place to live and work.”

With the rise of environmental awareness and consumer concerns, 4evergreen will act as a force to accelerate the development of alternative packaging materials, including fibre-based packaging, with a view to helping consumers make more climate-friendly choices.

Other members include Nestlé, Danone and Mars with the alliance calling for more organisations to join the initiative.

Source: Company Press Release