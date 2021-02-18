The sustainable TopClip, which is a paper-based replacement for plastic shrink wrap, is used to bundle beverage multi-packs

Smurfit Kappa has launched new TopClip packing system for smaller brands. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging company Smurfit Kappa has introduced a new TopClip packing system for smaller businesses and brands.

The launch of additional TopClip packing system follows the launch of Smurfit’s high-speed machine with KHS last year.

Smurfit stated that the new packing system completes the portfolio of its end-to-end solutions for TopClip and making it suitable for beverage companies of all sizes.

Czech beer brewer Pivovar Clock is the first brewery to use the new paper-based TopClip for 500ml cans.

TopClip, which has a 30% lower carbon footprint than a shrink-wrap consumer pack, is plastic-free and 100% renewable, recyclable and biodegradable.

Smurfit also noted that it is now offering complete solutions, including automation for every shape and size of beverage company.

Smurfit Kappa Europe innovation and development vice president Arco Berkenbosch said: “We are delighted to partner with Pivovar Clock by providing their consumers with the latest in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

“Whether you’re a small or large beverage company, there is a version of TopClip to suit your business.”

“With our portfolio of machine solutions, Smurfit Kappa can provide a holistic offering to reduce your carbon footprint and ultimately help grow sales.”

Last month, Smurfit Kappa launched a new range of eBottle packaging solutions for online beverage and liquids market.