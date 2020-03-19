The QuickConnect Vitop tap has been designed to fit the existing soft drink and wine dispensers that are used by restaurants and fast-food chains to serve the drinks by the glass

Smurfit Kappa has launched new tap for soft drink and wine dispensers. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging solutions provider Smurfit Kappa has introduced a new environmental-friendly tap for concentrated drinks in Bag-in-Box.

The company has designed the new QuickConnect Vitop tap to be suited for the existing soft drink and wine dispensers, which are mostly used in fast food chains and restaurants to serve drinks by the glass.

QuickConnect Vitop tap includes components made with sustainable LLDPE

The new cap’s all components, including the cap, inner valve and gland, are made with LLDPE, making it a more sustainable option. Its inner valve is coloured in blue.

The top of the line QVC tap has been manufactured by using the latest injection and assembling technologies, helping to maintain optimum hygiene and quality control.

According to the company, the stringent quality control testing is conducted on the taps, including a 0.5 bar tightness test, across the production process.

Smurfit is offering Vitop Original tap in various options, including Vitop Original (black and red) for wine and apple juice, Blue Vitop for water and Green Vitop for olive oil. Vitop Compact is a smaller version of the original tap

Vitop CEO Didier Pontcharraud said: “This innovative new QuickConnect Vitop tap is another step forward for Vitop. Its ease of use and clever design will be appreciated by the restaurant owners and operators.

In January this year, Smurfit Kappa expanded its Bag-in-Box range with the launch of new Vitop tap, as part of its sustainability activity.

The new tap, which features a translucent body, has been designed to address the issue related to recyclability.