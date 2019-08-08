Smurfit Kappa has been working on a portfolio of products designed to replace less sustainable packaging

Image: Smurfit Kappa Consumer Insights Survey 2018 based on 1200 shoppers using EyeSee eye-tracking technology. Photo: courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Smurfit Kappa has announced that around 75% of consumers preferred paper-based packaging over less sustainable alternatives for fresh produce in its survey.

The study, Smurfit Kappa Consumer Insights Survey 2018, is based on 1200 shoppers using EyeSee eye-tracking technology.

The company has also noticed an increased interest by multiple companies on sustainable packaging alternatives for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Smurfit Kappa’s sustainable initiative to reduce packaging waste

Last year, Smurfit launched its Better Planet Packaging initiative to reduce packaging waste by creating more sustainable packaging.

The initiative is aimed at solving the challenges of waste and litter, which ends up in oceans and landfill.

Smurfit has been working to create a portfolio of products to replace less sustainable packaging, as most of the brands are focusing on more sustainable alternatives.

Portuguese grape producer Pomares do Sol has contacted Smurfit to develop a solution that can meet its sustainability requirements and enhance the profile of its brand, as well as tolerate complex and demanding supply chain.

Smurfit has expertise in the development of packaging solutions for the agricultural sector, including SoFru pack for berries.

Similar to SoFru pack, the new solution is an easy-to-assemble corrugated punnet, which enables to print quality colour and graphics to improve shelf appeal of the products.

The new solution, which is fully recyclable, has been designed to maintain the perfect condition of the fruit from the farm through to the consumer.

Smurfit Kappa Celapack general manager Raul Andre said: “This was the result of a collaborative process with Pomares do Sol during which we analysed all aspects of the supply chain and the product requirements.

“Raising the profile of the brand was a key consideration and we also created a packaging solution that has a lifespan which matches the lifespan of the product inside which is very important.”

In April this year, Smurfit Kappa joined forces with the Dutch organisation Plastic Soup Foundation to address the growing need for sustainable packaging.