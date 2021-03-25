The BioShift UV-C Chamber Case is a 100% mono-material paper-based solution that will help all plastics

Smurfit Kappa has developed integrated packaging system for Signify's antibacterial light. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging solutions provider Smurfit Kappa has developed a sustainable packaging solution for Signify’s antibacterial light.

The new integrated packaging system, dubbed BioShift UV-C Chamber Case, has been developed by Smurfit Kappa following a close partnership with Signify that offers connected LED lighting systems.

Part of Smurfit’s Better Planet Packaging product portfolio, BioShift UV-C Chamber Case will be used for the shipment and transportation of UV-C lights, which feature significant antibacterial properties that kill germs and viruses.

According to Smurfit, the new packaging solution is a 100% mono-material paper-based solution that can eliminate plastics and minimise the number of packaging materials used from five to one.

The BioShift case, which is secured by a fit-to-size hood with special multi-use, will be placed on a corrugated pallet.

Smurfit’s integrated packaging system will also help reduce costs, in addition to serving as a sustainable solution.

The packaging firm also stated that BioShift UV-C Chamber’s lightweight design decreases assembly labour by 50% and reduces storage space by 30% which allows for 16 additional pallets per truck.

The company has also separately worked with Signify to eliminate almost all expanded polystyrene (EPS) from its packaging in Europe.

Smurfit Kappa innovation and development vice president Arco Berkenbosch said: “The relationship between Smurfit Kappa and Signify has grown from strength to strength.

“We are delighted to help our customers find innovative, cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions for new and exciting products they are bringing to their markets.”

Earlier this month, Smurfit Kappa announced plans to invest €40m to expand the capacity of its Mold plant in North Wales, UK.