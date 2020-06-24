The recovery boiler has been commissioned at the mill as part of Smurfit Kappa’s €134m investment plan in Future Energy Plant project

Smurfit Kappa aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 40,000 tonnes at the Nettingsdorf paper mill. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Ireland-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has announced the start of operations of new recovery boiler at its Nettingsdorf paper mill in Austria.

The boiler has been installed as part of Smurfit Kappa’s €134m investment plan in Future Energy Plant project to increase the efficiency the kraftliner mill.

Smurfit Kappa said that the project also involved the development of an advanced new steam turbine as well as several other projects including an upgraded water treatment plant and installation of additional drying cylinders to the paper machine.

The new boiler is designed to recover energy from the biomass contained in black liquor, which is a byproduct of the kraft pulp production. The process will help in reducing CO2 emissions by 40,000 tonnes.

Smurfit Kappa Europe paper & board COO Laurent Sellier said: “The Future Energy Plant project was part of an ongoing investment programme by the Smurfit Kappa Group to implement a series of transformative sustainable innovations. Efficient energy plants play a major role in the production of paper.

“This investment in Nettingsdorf will enable us to ensure a long-term supply of high-quality and sustainable containerboard – something our customers have come to expect from us.”

New recovery boiler to increase sustainability of Nettingsdorf paper mill

The new boiler is expected to boost energy optimisation at the kraftliner mill while increasing sustainability.

Smurfit Kappa Nettingsdorf CEO Günter Hochrathner said: “By starting to operate this new recovery boiler, we have taken a very important step forward in sustainability and are practising true circularity.”

Employing over 360 people, Smurfit Kappa’s Nettingsdorf paper mill has capacity to produces approximately 450,000 tonnes of paper annually.

Construction on the new recovery boiler at the Nettingsdorf paper mill started in 2018.