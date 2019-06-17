Smurfit Kappa has won the ‘Cool Vendor’ and ‘Sustainability’ awards at the 2019 Deliver event in Lisbon.

Image: Smurfit Kappa has been recognised as most respected brand and sustainability leader at Deliver 2019. Photo: courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Deliver is the biggest eCommerce logistics event in Europe. During the event, companies providing a diverse range of eCommerce services and products met with C-suite representatives from 750 of the world’s leading etailers.

At the annual event, Smurfit Kappa had the opportunity to demonstrate how its unique eSmart proposition improves all aspects of eLogistics from packing line, to supply chain, through to customer experience. The packaging leader also stood out by winning two of the five awards on the list.

The first was the Cool Vendor Award for the company with the most respected brand and inspiring services. There was a very positive response to the innovative services, packaging solutions and insights that Smurfit Kappa shared at strategic meetings during the event.

The second was the Sustainability Award recognising the surge of interest in Smurfit Kappa’s industry-leading Better Planet Packaging initiative, which champions renewable, recyclable and biodegradable packaging solutions for eCommerce and beyond.

The initiative, which was launched last year, was embodied at the dedicated Smurfit Kappa area with all elements made from sustainable materials, where possible, including furniture, displays and banners. There was also an eye-catching ‘Box Man’ figure made entirely from paper-based material and standing at over 4 metres in height.

Commenting about the awards, Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe, said: “We are delighted and honoured to have received this recognition at the Deliver event.

“Sustainability is one of the cornerstones of our entire business and it is great to see our Better Planet Packaging initiative and, indeed, the Smurfit Kappa brand getting such a positive response from retailers.”

Arco Berkenbosch, VP of Innovation & Development, added: “Over two days packed with one-to-one meetings, lectures and interactive workshops we met with a huge number of etailers interested in seeing the part that sustainable packaging can play both in protecting the product, optimising the supply chain and creating memorable experiences for consumers.

“We were especially delighted to come out top for sustainability against such tough competition with world-leading companies in logistics, web services and parcel delivery all represented at the event.”

This year’s event brought together guests from the world’s leading retail brands including Amazon, Coca Cola, eBay and Zalando. During the proceedings, etailers were asked to vote for the winners of five awards.

Source: Company Press Release