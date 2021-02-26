Safe&Green punnet portfolio is paper-based, 100% renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable

Safe&Green punnet portfolio for fresh produce market. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging company Smurfit Kappa has introduced a new sustainable punnet portfolio for the fresh produce market.

The new punnet portfolio, dubbed Safe&Green, is paper-based, 100% renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable. It is designed as an alternative to plastic packaging for fresh produce applications.

Safe&Green is part of the company’s Better Planet Packaging portfolio, which consists of sustainable packaging solutions.

To address a multitude of customer requirements, the growers and retailers are now adopting sustainable packaging solutions for fresh produce.

Safe&Green punnet portfolio includes packaging solutions, which can be used immediately or customers can select designs as per specific requirements.

Smurfit Kappa stated that its recent research has shown that consumers prefer a punnet that balances visibility of the contents with sustainability, with over half (58%) of respondents rating these as the most significant attributes of fresh produce packaging.

Smurfit Kappa Europe innovation and development vice president Arco Berkenbosch said: “Our research shows that consumers across Europe have a preference towards sustainable packaging when shopping for fresh produce, and the Safe&Green portfolio offers growers and retailers a range of sustainable punnets that enables them to respond directly to these customer preferences.

“Demand for fully sustainable punnets that are not only aligned with anticipated regulations, but that are durable, hygienic and allow for visibility will continue to increase.”

In October last year, Smurfit Kappa introduced new 100% recyclable BanaBag for banana producers.