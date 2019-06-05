Bag-in-Box packaging solutions provider Smurfit Kappa has introduced a new stand-up pouch for olive oil.

Image: Smurfit Kappa's new stand-up pouch designed for olive oil. Photo: courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Available as a 1.5L unit, the new pouch weighs 17 times less than its glass counterpart and form part of the firm’s innovative Pouch-Up portfolio.

Smurfit Kappa, in a statement, said: “This weight reduction, along with the pouch’s space-saving format, is not only more cost-efficient for the customer, but also leads to a significant reduction in the use of plastic and in CO2 emissions during transport. It also works perfectly with both automatic and semi-automatic filling machines.”

The pouch design allows for addition of custom labels within the free space to provide an eye-catching design for the product, help in increasing brand recognition, the firm noted.

Smurfit said that the consumers prefer free-standing flexible packaging due to its ease of use and longer shelf-life.

The new product also provides reduced impact on the environment throughout every aspect of its operations, from supply to manufacturing to distribution to recycling.

In March 2919, Smurfit Kappa has expanded its global Bag-in-Box footprint with the acquisition of an injection facility in the US.

Located in San Antonio of Texas, the acquired facility strengthens Smurfit Kappa’s Vitop tap manufacturing capabilities.

The company is planning to make a series of investments to deploy additional technology at the new 100,000ft² facility to produce multiple Bag-in-Box solutions, including the new Delta tap for rigid packaging.

Once fully operational, the new facility will employ around 70 employees. Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box is said to operate in 12 countries across the globe.

Smurfit said that the plant will also help to play a significant role in the US market, with premium bag-in-box wine range being the growing segment in the North America beverage sector.

With operations in 21 European countries and 12 countries in the Americas, Smurfit Kappa produces a range of papers for packaging applications. Its total global paper and board capacity is around seven million tons per annum.