A new Windmöller production line is planned to be installed at Smurfit Kappa’s facility in Palmira, Colombia

Smurfit Kappa seeks to expand its paper sack business. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Smurfit Kappa has announced an investment of $36m to expand its paper sack production capability in a bid to strengthen its business in the Americas.

As part of the plan, the firm intends to install a new Windmöller production line at its facility in Palmira, Colombia in an effort to increase the sack production by 100 million additional units per year. The new line scheduled to be operational in 2021.

Smurfit Kappa is also planning to undertake an extensive upgrade to the paper machine, which produces the sack paper.

The move is expected to increase the machine’s speed and enhance the quality of its multi-sheet paper sacks.

Recently, the company completed a similar project at its paper sack plant in the Dominican Republic.

Smurfit Kappa to boost its offering for customers through the expansion

Smurfit Kappa expects the expansion and upgrade of the sacks business to significantly boost its offering to customers in the region.

The firm said that several sectors including construction, industrial, food, and agriculture across Colombia, Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean are seeking innovative and sustainable paper sacks.

Smurfit Kappa Colombia and the Central American Region CEO Alvaro Henao said: “One of the largest commitments of our company is in the paper sack business. With these new investments, we are taking our packaging solutions portfolio to the next level.

“We look forward to creating new partnerships with our customers to generate growth for their business, while contributing to reducing packaging waste and protecting the planet.”

