The new recyclable and biodegradable range of packaging will eliminate the need for single-use plastic in beverage packs

Image: Smurfit Kappa’s Green-Clip sustainable packaging solution. Photo: courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Irish paper-based packaging solutions provider Smurfit Kappa has introduced 100% recyclable and biodegradable range of packaging solutions for bundling canned and bottled beverages.

The new renewable corrugated range of solutions is designed to eliminate the need for single-use plastic in beverage packs.

Smurfit Kappa has introduced GreenClip product as a corrugated alternative for the plastic rings that bundle six packs of cans. The product will facilitate the easy sale of single units.

TopClip eliminates the need for stretch film used to bundle cans in one pack

Additionally, the company has launched a plastic-free TopClip solution to replace the stretch film used to bundle and sell cans in one pack.

Designed to completely cover the top of the cans, the TopClip features two die-cut holes to enable easy handling in-store and is made from less material while eliminates the need for glue.

Apart from protecting the cans from contamination, the TopClip product provides enhanced branding opportunities.

The company said that the product is significantly more sustainable compared to other solutions of its kinds that are launched recently in the market.

Working with large automation suppliers, Smurfit Kappa plans to develop a customised solution to meet the customer’s needs.

The company also introduced Nor-Grip Case, a corrugated solution designed to securely bundle the bottles into consumer units. It eliminates the need for shrink film.

Smurfit Kappa innovation & development vice-president Arco Berkenbosch said: “I am very excited about these unique solutions. All our tests have shown that in terms of convenience and sustainability they are at the top of the market.

“Single-use plastics can have a devastating impact on the environment and designing even more sustainable packaging alternatives is a cornerstone of our Better Planet Packaging initiative. We know from our research that 75% of consumers have a preference for sustainable packaging.”

Earlier this month, Smurfit Kappa has joined forces with Mitsubishi HiTec Paper for the development of a new recyclable food-safe packaging.

According to the company, a combination of Smurfit Kappa’s expertise in paper-based packaging and Mitsubishi HiTec Paper’s strength in coated papers led to the development of the first product in the new range.