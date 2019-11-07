The outer board-based packaging was made from Smurfit Kappa’s MB12 packaging solution and the inner packaging from Mitsubishi HiTec Paper’s Barricote barrier paper

Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa announced that it has combined its expertise with Mitsubishi HiTec Paper for the development of new recyclable food-safe packaging.

According to the company, a combination of Smurfit Kappa’s expertise in paper-based packaging and Mitsubishi HiTec Paper’s strength in coated papers led to the development of the first product in the new range.

Smurfit Kappa’s advanced MB12 packaging solution has been used to produce the outer board-based packaging.

The MB12 packaging solution features a built-in adsorption technology to provide protection against aromas and help migrate substances.

Featuring Mitsubishi HiTec Paper’s Barricote barrier paper, the inner packaging provides protection against moisture and grease. It also has heat-sealing properties.

Smurfit Kappa paper division product development vice-president Lars Henriksson said: “It has been a very interesting and collaborative process for us working with Mitsubishi HiTec Paper on this project.

“The fibres that our industry-leading paper is made from are an excellent solution for a huge range of products due to a range of attributes, not least their inherent sustainability.”

The new solution demonstrates the possibility to create recyclable functional board-based packaging

Smurfit also noted that the unique solution demonstrates the possibility to create functional board-based packaging, which is fully recyclable.

Swiss chocolate products provider Hobako, along with packaging provider Schelling, is the first to use the new board-based packaging solution that was shortlisted as a finalist in the sustainability and technology categories of the Swiss Packaging Awards.

Mitsubishi HiTec Paper new business development and CSR director Dr Dieter Becker said: “As experts in specialty paper coatings, we brought our know-how in barrier and protective coatings to this process.

“Our solutions are completely free from foil, laminates, aluminium and fluorocarbons. Instead, we rely on the highest possible percentage of biodegradable resources which is why Smurfit Kappa’s MB12 solution was the right one.”

In June this year, Smurfit Kappa designed new eCommerce packaging for Latin American egg provider Granja Mantiqueira.