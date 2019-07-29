UK-based corrugated packaging company Smurfit Kappa has developed an eCommerce packaging solution to improve sales for a fresh flower provider Jardines de Los Andes.

Image: Smurfit Kappa’s new packaging for online customers has showed an immediate impact with growth in sales. Photo: Courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Based in Colombia, the flower grower has established a brand called ‘Enjoy Flowers’, targeting customers through the eCommerce channel.

Enjoy Flowers has selected Smurfit Kappa to create a sustainable pack that would withstand a complex eCommerce supply channel from Colombia to the US while preserving the quality and freshness of the flowers.

Smurfit Kappa said that the new packaging for online customers has shown an immediate impact with growth in sales of a wedding bouquet line that was introduced a year ago surging by 300%.

Enjoy Flowers COO Alejandro Herrera said: “Our flower bouquets are made to order and shipped directly from the farm in Colombia to our customers’ homes in the United States, so it was imperative for us that the packaging would guarantee the freshness and quality while still delivering a wow experience for the customers.

“Working together with Smurfit Kappa we examined all aspects of the supply chain and produced a packaging solution that surpassed our expectations. This has helped us to grow our business and differentiate us from the competition.”

Smurfit Kappa said that it has tapped into the expertise and experience of its eSmart service to identify a packaging concept that would both protect even the most delicate blooms and delight the recipient, and created the packaging solution made of 100% recyclable and biodegradable material.

Smurfit Kappa Americas innovation director German Pulido said: “The packaging must fulfil its function, whether technical or aesthetic, this is why research and ongoing development in design is essential. Packaging transports, protects and sells, so it should be the perfect complement of what is inside.

“As part of our Better Planet Packaging initiative we are encouraging companies to choose paper-based packaging due to its sustainability credentials and flexibility.”

Smurfit Kappa claims that its eSmart service is set to help increasing the number of firms to drive business growth through innovative packaging concepts.