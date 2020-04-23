The fresh organic birch sap without any treatment, pasteurization or filtration can be kept for 90 days

Smurfit Kappa equips a birch sap producer Fée Nature with a fully automatic filling machine. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Fée Nature is producing fresh or lightly pasteurized organic birch sap. It is harvested each spring in the wild forests of the Pyrenees mountains. This vegetable water which flows in the trees, is above all a delicious drink. It is mainly sold in organic shops, in France and in other European countries.

The fresh organic birch sap without any treatment, pasteurization or filtration can be kept for 90 days. To improve the shelf life up to 24 months, the sap is lightly pasteurized for a few minutes at 60° C, keeping though very high quality of the product. Organic fresh birch sap is an excellent product for a detox cure and to eliminate all the toxins collected during the winter.

Bag-in-Box® is a perfect packaging for this drink: it enables to keep it fresh during 24 months before opening and 8 weeks after opening; it is environmentally friendly and easy to use.

To increase the production capacity and follow the growth, Fée Nature has invested in a brand new BIB 700 automatic machine that has been installed in February, just on time for this season’s harvest. To keep the maximum quality, the birch sap has to be packed very quickly – the whole production is done in 2 months between March and April – speed and quality filling are thus extremely important. Indeed, the BIB 700 machine a new generation filling valve with two separate circuits for nitrogen and vacuum and can fill up to 15 3-liter BIBs per minute.

Source: Company Press Release