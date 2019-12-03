The sustainable ekolife toy range has been designed to replace non-recyclable toys

Smurfit Kappa has introduced ekolife toys made from paper (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging solutions provider Smurfit Kappa has introduced new sustainable ekolife toys made from paper.

The new ekolife range serves as a sustainable alternative for shoppers to replace the extensive amounts of non-recyclable toys that are sold in shops every year.

Smurfit Kappa said that it has leveraged its expertise to produce the new range of imaginative and eco-friendly toys completely from paper.

The sustainable ekolife toy range has been launched in time for Christmas

Launched in time for Christmas, the new sustainable ekolife toy range includes planes, cars, jigsaws, build-your-own shops and castles. Smurfit’s new range also includes canvases, which can be coloured in by their new owners.

The company has produced each product from cardboard, which is 100% recyclable, renewable and biodegradable.

Ekolife general manager Morgan Webster said: “The ekolife toys have been designed to encourage children to use their imaginations and enjoy unplugged, traditional play in an increasingly digital, solitary world.

“Many parents we speak with feel guilty about buying more toys when they already have an attic or garage full of broken or unwanted plastic items that cannot be recycled. ekolife toys are designed to provide active and creative fun, encourage group play and at the end of their life, to go into a green bin.”

In November this year, Smurfit Kappa announced that it has combined its expertise with Mitsubishi HiTec Paper for the development of new recyclable food-safe packaging.

Smurfit Kappa’s advanced MB12 packaging solution has been used to produce the outer board-based packaging. The MB12 packaging solution features a built-in adsorption technology to provide protection against aromas and help migrate substances.

During the same month, Smurfit Kappa introduced 100% recyclable and biodegradable range of packaging solutions for bundling canned and bottled beverages.

The new renewable corrugated range of solutions is designed to eliminate the need for single-use plastic in beverage packs.