The disaster relief packaging solution can protect eggs in 100m height drop

Image: Smurfit Kappa and Wings for Aid have produced disaster relief packaging solution. Photo: courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Paper-based packaging solutions provider Smurfit Kappa has collaborated with Wings for Aid Foundation to produce disaster relief packaging solution.

The partnership has created an advanced packaging solution, which helps in the delivery of emergency supplies into hard-to-reach areas.

Smurfit Kappa Benelux region customer experience and innovation director Frank Sinnige said: “We were delighted to contribute to such an important project as making emergency aid possible and our Design Team certainly rose to the challenge.

“Through our Better Planet Packaging initiative we seek to go beyond what we’re doing as a company and work with partners such as the Wings for Aid Foundation on new ideas that are making a positive difference.”

The new disaster relief pack can be thrown from a plane without any damage to the contents.

According to the company, the prototype tests proved that the pack of 30 eggs remained intact following a drop from 100m.

The disaster packs can also be re-used for other purposes such as shelter

The disaster packs can also be re-used in other applications such as shelter. Due to 100% biodegradability, the disaster packs will break down easily, if left behind in the outdoors.

As part of the project’s next stage, the packages will be dropped from drones instead of planes.

Wings for Aid Foundation general manager Barry Koperberg said: “Smurfit Kappa is so much more than a supplier to us. We really see them as a collaboration partner. Without the R&D hours they put into this project, we could have never achieved the optimised box we now have.

“We are currently able to drop boxes with a capacity of 20kg from a height of 100 metres at a speed of 90km per hour, undamaged and at a predetermined location.”

Earlier this month, Smurfit Kappa has introduced new sustainable ekolife toys made from paper. The new ekolife range serves as a sustainable alternative for shoppers to replace the extensive amounts of non-recyclable toys that are sold in shops every year.