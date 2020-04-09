The new portfolio of corrugated solutions will help address some of the current challenges being encountered during the Covid-19 pandemic

Paper-based Smurfit Kappa has introduced a new portfolio of corrugated solutions to support communities affected by Covid-19 disease.

The new ‘Design for Help’ portfolio of products will help address some of the current challenges being encountered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A team of Smurfit Kappa designers has quickly developed a practical set of products by using equal measures of creativity and skill.

The corrugated workplace divider is the first product produced under ‘Design for Help’ portfolio

The corrugated workplace divider is the first product produced by Smurfit Kappa at its facility in France.

The corrugated workplace dividers have been designed to protect people who work closely alongside each other, and they will help maintain a safe distance while delivering their duties.

Smurfit’s dividers are used in multiple other locations and workplaces such as a designated emergency area within the hospital complex of Navarra in Spain to separate patients’ beds for hygiene and privacy.

The Design for Help’ portfolio is comprised of corrugated beds for temporary hospitals and isolation spaces, temporary furniture such as shelves and tables, as well as a range of protective face masks.

Smurfit said that it has been named as an essential service provider in government recommendations linked to business closures.

Smurfit Kappa innovation and development vice president Arco Berkenbosch said: “We are all seeing the media reports about the various product shortages and the need for a rapid response.

“I’m very proud of our designers who were so quick to rise to the challenge of creating a suite of simple but effective products which are clear proof that corrugated is the ultimate single-use hygienic material.

“The designs are all freely available for all and we will continue to add other useful solutions to our ‘Design for Help’ portfolio in the coming weeks.”

