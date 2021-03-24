The new compact film will help minimise the quantity of plastic used to manufacture bags

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box has introduced new sustainable film solution. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box has introduced a new sustainable and light 60μ Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) based film called E Compact 60.

The company has designed the new compact film to boost its efforts towards the circular economy and minimise the quantity of plastic used to manufacture bags.

Smurfit stated that the development process for this film took more than a year and applied its strict qualification before giving final approval to maintain better mechanical and barrier properties.

The sustainable film is developed using PE resin technologies, which are more resistant and help improve productivity and consumer convenience.

Smurfit is said to achieve a 16% bag weight reduction and 12% less CO2 emissions with the new sustainable film.

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box CEO Thierry Minaud said: “Bag-in-Box is an environmentally friendly solution containing less plastic than other liquid product packaging. We are constantly working on our materials and technologies to make our packaging most sustainable.

“Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box has already made significant improvements in the area of plastic weight reduction, and showed 15% film thickness decrease in the last 15 years.

“Launch of the Vitop Compact tap has also contributed positively and enabled 2.7 tons of plastic saving per 1 million bags. Reducing materials goes hand in hand with other environmental benefits: fewer trucks and lower CO2 emissions, less waste, less storage space.”

