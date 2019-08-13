Offered in sustainable packaging with trays made from more than 50% recycled material, Pure Farmland has committed to empower local farmers and farms by partnering with the American Farmland Trust

Image: Smithfield Foods has launched plant-based protein portfolio under Pure Farmland brand. Photo: courtesy of Smithfield Foods.

Smithfield Foods has announced that it is launching a plant-based protein portfolio under the company’s Pure Farmland brand.

The new line comes in a variety of breakfast patties, meatballs, burger patties, and pre-seasoned protein starters to help consumers grow their plant-based protein options for all meal occasions, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and appetizers.

The brand-new Pure Farmland soy-based line features eight fresh, versatile, juicy, and flavorful products. Proudly crafted in the USA, all items are made with natural flavors, are gluten and dairy free, and serve as a good source of protein. Given that soy is a complete protein, it provides levels of all essential amino acids that many other plant proteins do not provide.

Pure Farmland products cater to those who choose a “flexitarian” eating style, in which they are actively trying to consume less meat in their diets. In the past, consumers have had to compromise on taste when choosing meat alternatives, but, with Pure Farmland, consumers can enjoy plant-based protein that fits easily into their favorite dishes, without sacrificing flavor.

The new Pure Farmland items include:

Simply Seasoned Plant-Based Burger Patties

Plant-Based Burger Patties with Dairy Free Cheddar Alternative

Homestyle Plant-Based Meatballs

Italian Style Plant-Based Meatballs with Dairy Free Parmesan Alternative

Savory Original Plant-Based Breakfast Patties

Maple Plant-Based Breakfast Patties

Simply Seasoned Plant-Based Protein Starters

Mild Italian Style Plant-Based Protein Starters

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of this new product portfolio under our Pure Farmland brand. We’ve been exploring the alternative protein space, and have taken our time to get it right,” said John Pauley, Chief Commercial Officer for Smithfield Foods. “With this launch, we are bringing together our expertise in creating market-leading food products, our organizational commitment to sustainability, and our deep understanding of ‘flexitarian’ consumers, to deliver a broad variety of flavorful plant-based protein choices that consumers want and can afford at a great value.”

Offered in sustainable packaging with trays made from more than 50% recycled material, Pure Farmland has committed to empower local farmers and farms by partnering with the American Farmland Trust. With every package sold, the brand pledges to donate the cost of protecting one square foot of farmland.

These donations will help the American Farmland Trust continue to further its mission of not only protecting the nation’s farm and ranch land, but also promoting sound farming practices and supporting farmers.

Source: Company Press Release