Smile Coffee Werks’ compostable coffee pods made from renewable plant-based products

Smile Coffee Werks has introduced compostable coffee pods (Credit: Smile Coffee Werks)

Smile Coffee Werks, a brand of Smile Beverage Werks, has introduced its first compostable coffee pods, as part of its sustainable efforts.

With more than 12-month shelf life, the compostable coffee pods have been produced by using renewable raw materials.

The patented technology has used a plant-based, BPA-free cup and top to produce a commercially compostable coffee product, which is suitable for waste-conscious consumers, private labels, retailers and hospitality groups.

Compostable pods are compatible with Nespresso classic style coffee makers

The pods, which are compatible with Nespresso classic style coffee makers, are BPI-certified and commercially compostable in 12 weeks.

Produced by using renewable plant-based products, the pods are claimed to be the first carbon-neutral and single-step disposal products in the market.

Smile Coffee Werks plans to introduce Keurig compatible K-Cups in spring 2020. Smile Coffee Werks is also compatible with 100% Arabica Espresso pods.

Smile Coffee Werks co-founder Michael Sands said: “Single serve coffee is hugely popular and convenient, but creates tremendous waste to our environment.

“Coffee consumers can now purchase commercially compostable products, a guilt-free way to enjoy your daily cup of joe.”

Smile Coffee Werks is involved in the development and manufacturing of commercially compostable single-use coffee pods. It is developed by serial entrepreneur Michael Sands and green construction expert Frank Schuster, Smile Coffee Werks.

Smile is said to produce only commercially compostable, BPI certified Keurig and Nespresso compatible pods, which do not need any additional film for shelf life or separation of the lid, filter and grounds for disposal.

In April 2019, plant-based single-serve coffee pods provider Club Coffee announced the launch of a new compostable coffee pod compatible with Nespresso Original Line brewers and a shift towards sustainable packaging.