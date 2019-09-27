All of Skechers master cartons from its factories are printed with soy or water-based ink and are 100% recyclable

Image: Skechers headquarters in Manhattan Beach. Photo: courtesy of Rudiannag.

Footwear brand Skechers USA announced that it has cut down the use of plastic in its footwear packaging by 85% to 10% of its foot forms since 2016.

The effort is part of the company’s strategy to increase the use of sustainable packaging across the world.

According to the company, the 99% Skechers-branded shoeboxes meet FSC standards for responsible sources and 94% are recyclable, as well as 100% of tissue paper and foot form packaging are recyclable.

Skechers uses soy or water-based ink for the printing of its packaging materials. The master cartons from the company’s factories are printed with 100% recyclable soy or water-based ink.

The company’s outbound shipping cartons are made with 96-100% recyclable materials and can be completely recycled. These are used at the distribution centres that manage over 90% of its businesses.

Skechers has also achieved LEED Gold certification for most of its facilities, as they include natural lighting, drought-tolerant landscaping, renewable energy, and reduced waste.

Skechers. President Michael Greenberg said: “As the third largest worldwide athletic lifestyle footwear brand with more than 170 million pairs expected to ship this year, we want to be as forward-thinking with our packaging and shipping of our product – and these sustainable improvements can have a tremendous impact on the world.

“I’m proud of the ongoing efforts we are making to reduce our footprint as we’ve increased our global presence – and look forward to progressing these initiatives as we continue to find ways to lower our impact on the environment.”

Based in Manhattan Beach of California, Skechers is involved in the designing, development, and marketing of different lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women.

