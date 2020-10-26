Approximately 79% of consumers preferred Skånemejerier’s organic milk packaging without a plastic cork

Skånemejerier launches organic milk in Elopak’s Pure-Pak cartons. (Credit: ELOPAK.)

Swedish dairy products producer Skånemejerier has introduced its organic milk in Elopak’s Pure-Pak cartons with no plastic caps.

The company decided to remove the caps on all Hjordnära organic milk in 1 liter packaging during the spring, It decided to let the sales figure and consumer reactions to determine the future of the caps.

The test shows that around 79% of the consumer’s preferred organic milk packaging without a plastic cork.

Consumers communicated Skånemejerier through social media and its customer service department. Majority of the consumers wanted to avoid the cork.

Skånemejerier marketing manager Cecilia Lindwall said: “Some consumers prefer the convenience of closure while others prefer to avoid plastic. So, we decided to put it to the test and remove the plastic caps and ask the consumers their opinions

“This result is exactly what we were hoping for. It is gratifying to see that consumers prioritize sustainability over convenience.

“Removing the plastic cap reduces the climate impact of packaging, and it also makes it easier for consumers to recycle, since everything can now be processed as paper board.”

Skånemejerier’s ECO organic milk range in new cartons with Natural Brown Board

Skånemejerier’s ECO organic milk range are now launched in the new cartons with Natural Brown Board and no plastic cap.

Carbon Neutral certified, Pure-Pak carton is expected to bring more sustainability to Skånemejerier’s natural product.

Elopak said that the brown board uses less materials for a lighter package with less carbon dioxide.

The dairy products producer has planned to gradually launch its products in Pure-Pak cartons with no plastic cap upon receipt of consumer approvals.

Previously, the company has also signed the Plastic initiative, which is in line with the European Commission’s plastics strategy that requires all the plastic packaging in the EU market can be reused or recyclable by 2030.

In 2018, Skånemejerier has selected RPC Superfos’s new packaging for its Allerum mature cheese portfolio.