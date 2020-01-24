Nilpeter’s FA-Line is the most versatile flexo press on the market – designed to accommodate the printer’s ever-growing needs, and built around the modern print operator, with an intuitive user interface and fully mobile print controls

Skanem Stavanger has acquired new FA-22 from Nilpeter (Credit: Per Øyvind Nordberg, Emballasjeforeningen Norway (DNE))

Skanem Stavanger, Norway’s largest producer of sel-adhesive labels, has acquired a new 9-colour FA-22 from Nilpeter.

In addition to providing maximum levels of stability and excellent printing results on multiple substrates, the FA-22 is a perfect fit for Skanem’s commitment to sustainability, renewable products, and reusable materials.

“We are fully committed to creating renewable products, from labels to wrap-arounds, and many other flexible packaging solutions, with a key focus on reusable materials. We work side-by-side with customers on various development projects to help them reach ambitious sustainability goals. With customers from a broad range of industries, and in many different countries, we have gained unique insight and experience that can be applied across the Skanem Group as a whole,” Eirik Bergh, Managing Director of Skanem Stavanger, begins.

“The partnership with Nilpeter is no different – in addition to the high print quality, intuitive user interface, and value-added possibilities, the new FA-22 is built with a clear focus on limiting waste, lowering power consumption, and reducing emissions. This press fits perfectly with what we’re trying to achieve here at Skanem,” Eirik Bergh concludes.

Nilpeter’s FA-Line is the most versatile flexo press on the market – designed to accommodate the printer’s ever-growing needs, and built around the modern print operator, with an intuitive user interface and fully mobile print controls. A benchmark of flexibility and modularity, the FA allows printers to enhance the performance of their press with Value-Adding Units, Application and Automation Packages, according to application needs and budget. All main components are produced in-house, meaning higher production quality and control. Nilpeter’s LEAN production flow and uniform facilities in Denmark and the US assure delivery worldwide.

“The process with Skanem has been very rewarding, from start to finish. I’m happy to say that when I visited the factory in November the press was running smoothly, just as advertised. We look forward to a great working relationship with Skanem Stavanger,” says Mads Aakjær, Area Sales Manager, Nilpeter A/S.

Skanem Stavanger is Norway’s largest producer of self-adhesive labels. The factory is situated in the Forus industrial district, a 10-minute drive from the Stavanger city centre and the airport. Skanem dates back to 1905, and following years in tin and metal packaging, the company has focused on label printing since 2002, expanding through acquisitions and emergence in a total of 8 countries, including the UK, Poland, Thailand, India, and Kenya, in addition to the Scandinavian countries.

