Sir Kensington's intends to achieve 100% recyclable and 100% recycled content in rigid plastics and fiber by 2022

Sir Kensington's offers products such as ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, vegan mayo, sauces and salad dressings. (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

Sir Kensington’s, a provider of condiments and dressings, has unveiled new packaging to give a new look to its brand with a lower environmental footprint.

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles have been refurbished to advance the brand’s sustainable packaging and sourcing goals, in addition to offering better shape within the condiments landscape.

Sir Kensington’s stated that it aims to achieve 100% recyclable and 100% recycled content in rigid plastics and fiber by 2022.

The new packaging designs allowed the brand to achieve 24.1% recyclable content in its rigid plastics goal and 84% in its fiber materials.

Sir Kensington’s new packaging, which is led by art director Edward Ubiera, features hand-drawn custom illustrations that show the lighthearted and quirky nature of the brand.

The company also stated that its products now feature third party certifications on the front of their labels such as Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Humane Free Range eggs.

Sir Kensington’s general manager Alexandre Medeiros said: “We are so proud to have executed a brand refresh that not only speaks more directly to our fans but also moves forward many of our impact initiatives.

“As a Certified B Corporation, we truly believe in using business as a force for good and I’m confident that this is proof that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Sir Kensington’s, which was acquired by Unilever in 2017, offers products such as ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, vegan mayo, sauces and salad dressings.

Last month, Unilever North America announced a $15m investment to support the recovery of more than half of its plastic packaging footprint.