Melodie Pirouette includes a removable plastic threaded ferrule with metal overshell

Melodie Pirouette pump for Salvatore Ferragamo Parfums’ new Ferragamo men’s fragrance (Credit: Silgan Dispensing Systems)

Silgan Dispensing has provided its Melodie Pirouette pump for Salvatore Ferragamo Parfums’ new Ferragamo men’s fragrance.

Melodie Pirouette includes a removable plastic threaded ferrule with metal overshell, which enables consumers to separate the pump from the bottle to either recycle or refill the bottle.

Melodie Forever fine spray with Melodie Pirouette pump to deliver better spray experience

Melodie Forever fine spray with Melodie Pirouette pump will help deliver better spray experience for eco-conscious consumers, said the company.

Melodie Forever is part of Silgan Dispensing’s Emotions of Spray Collection, which is a line of sprays designed to help create brand loyalty and facilitate repeat repurchase.

Silgan said that it is supporting brand owners to achieve their sustainability objectives by offering an economical solution while matching with luxury codes.

Silgan Dispensing global fragrance and EU beauty associate marketing director Sandy Gregory said: “We are honoured to work with Salvatore Ferragamo Parfums on this fragrance, which is the first in Europe to utilize our refillable, eco-conscious solution, Melodie Pirouette.

“Sustainability continues to be a global business driver for all brands, with consumers all over the world becoming more environmentally minded, including the luxury market.”

Earlier this month, Silgan Dispensing announced that launch of new beauty care and aerosol solutions at this year’s ADF&PCD event.

The company announced the launch of a new Sinfonia Crème pump for prestige skincare and colour cosmetics and Aerohead Plus product.

Silgan Dispensing is involved in the designing, development and supply of advanced pumps and sprayers for the customers in the beauty, home and health markets.