Based on the NEA platform, the new Mini NEA line will come in 5-ml, 7.5-ml and 10-ml sizes

Silgan Dispensing introduces Mini NEA line in airless and atmospheric versions. (Credit: Silgan Dispensing Systems.)

Silgan Dispensing, a subsidiary of Silgan, has introduced the Mini NEA line of sample-size solutions to the market.

Designed for lotions, other personal care products, the new line is available in airless and atmospheric versions and will come in 5-ml, 7.5-ml and 10-ml sizes.

Features of Mini NEA line

Based on the NEA platform with Pure Path technology for better formula protection, the Mini NEA solutions are developed to offer convenient and compact solutions for uses such as holiday samples, gift sets, travel sets and in-store testers.

The new pack also features ultra-smooth actuation even on the viscous formulas and excellent evacuation rate.

It provides a consistent design, offering brands a harmonious aesthetic across a range of different products, including local eye and lip treatments.

With a contemporary design that is fully customisable, the Mini NEA line is also compliant with Ecocert and Cosmos.

Silgan Dispensing beauty marketing director Aline Roland said: “We are thrilled to introduce the Mini NEA line as part of our beauty portfolio, meeting the needs of our customers during the busy holiday season through a suite of products with impeccable quality, function and design.

“Both the airless and atmospheric versions of our Mini NEA solutions offer brands distinct dispensing advantages for viscous and liquid formulas, specifically an exceptional evacuation rate and remarkably smooth actuation, both of which greatly enhance the consumer experience.”

The new solutions will come in Silgan Dispensing’s standard colours such as black, white and natural, where specific colours will also be available upon request.

The company said that additional customisation options including silk screening, hot stamping, vacuum metallisation and logo on the cap will also be available upon request.

Additionally, it also offers a post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic version of Mini NEA.

In June this year, Silgan concluded the acquisition of the dispensing business of packaging company Albéa for $900m.