Silgan Dispensing, a global leader in the design, development and distribution of highly engineered pumps and sprayers in the home, health and beauty markets, announces the release of three additional solutions to its suite of post-consumer recycled (PCR) products and introduces an industry-leading color library of more than 80 options.

Earlier this year, Silgan Dispensing debuted its initial PCR line featuring SD200®, TS800®, SD®20C, Closures, and Mark VII® Max. Since then, the portfolio has broadened to include two additional pumps and trigger sprayer:

Aria Prelude®, a cosmetic dispenser built to meet consumers’ desire for control, cleanliness and elegance

P2000TM, a personal care lock-up dispenser ideal for viscous and difficult formulations — everything from creams and tonics to hair care products and liquid soaps

SP05™, a trigger sprayer with a unique aesthetic, ergonomic design and nozzle options for different uses

Additionally, the stock color options for Silgan Dispensing’s Mark VII®, SD®20C and TS800® now will include Black, Basalt Grey, Traffic Red, Traffic Blue, and Mint Green. Select pumps and closures also are available in more than 80 custom color options based on order size and manufacturing location.

“Sustainability remains an important business driver for our customers, and as their partner, we’re continually looking for new ways to support them in this effort,” said John Ferro, vice president of marketing, Silgan Dispensing. “The expanded product line and color options for our PCR portfolio helps our customers not only meet their sustainability goals, but also provides them the ability to stand out on shelves through brand differentiation.”

Made from previously used plastic diverted from landfills to be re-used in a new product, PCR offers exciting new possibilities to reduce waste and energy use while still achieving the highest levels of performance. Industry data reveals it takes 88 percent less energy to produce PCR versus virgin material, and water consumption is reduced by 46 percent.

