Bondi Sands Pure with EZ R foamer. (Credit: Silgan Dispensing Systems)

Silgan Dispensing, a provider of pumps and sprayers for the beauty, home and health markets, has provided its EZ’R foamer for Bondi Sands’ newly launched self-tanning range, called Pure.

The foamer features a first-to-market foam application, which is claimed to be 100% recyclable in polypropylene (PP) streams and produced using plastic components.

With easy-to-use dispensing capability, Silgan’s foamer requires no priming and delivers propellant-free foam.

The foaming engine is said to be produced using 50% less components compared to traditional foamers, thereby enabling it to make 52% lighter. Silgan stated that EZ’R dispenses twice as much as foam than a traditional foamer.

Bondi Sands’ Pure range is marketed in retailers across the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Silgan Dispensing EU personal care dispensing product line manager Lara Martínez Alemany said: “EZ’R is a perfect complement to Bondi Sands’ Pure range in that it provides a sustainable dispensing solution without compromising foam quality.

“We’re excited to see the market’s positive reception to Pure, as well as EZ’R’s integration with other skin, household and personal care products.”

