The new recyclable mono-material can be used as primary packaging for products such as cereals, chocolate products, confectionery and tea

Sihl has introduced new recyclable mono-material for food and non-food applications. (Credit: Sihl)

Printing media solutions provider Sihl has introduced a new sustainable recyclable mono-material called ARTYSIO Packaging 5552 NW P&P PP M FFS 74 W.

ARTYSIO Packaging 5552 NW P&P PP M FFS 74 W is the new recyclable mono-material that helps to deliver better printability with digital aqueous inkjet and best barrier and sealing properties.

Features of ARTYSIO recyclable mono-material

ARTYSIO recyclable mono-material supports packaging of items in smaller quantities and broadly varying print designs in environmentally friendly and water-based inkjet printing.

Designed for narrow-web printers, converters and brand manufacturers, the new water-based inkjet printable white PP based laminated film can be used for primary flexible packaging of food and non-food applications.

With an efficient barrier for water vapour and aroma, the ARTYSIO 5552 is suitable as primary packaging for products such as cereals, chocolate products, confectionery and tea.

The new film is specifically suitable for print and pack applications, where packages are printed and filled inline in a single production step, said the company.

The new recyclable mono-material can be used on horizontal packing lines as form fill and seal (HFFS) for single pieced filling products, as well as on vertical packaging lines as form fill and seal (VFFS) for free-flowing products.

In September last year, AstroNova introduced a new narrow web digital flexible packaging press, TrojanLabel T2-L, to meet the demand for digital print for packaging business.

TrojanLabel T2-L packaging press has been developed in partnership with digital print substrates provider Sihl.