SIHL ARTYSIO partners with V-Shapes for high quality flexible packaging solutions. (Credit: Sihl)

We are proud to announce the new partnership between Sihl and V-Shapes in Flexible Packaging to personalize V-Shapes unique single-dose sachets.

V-Shapes is an innovative supplier of vertically integrated products and services for convenient, hygienic and sustainable single-dose packaging. V-Shapes sachets are a brand-new way to safely, affordably and sustainably pack products in unique single dose packaging that can be opened in a single gesture using one hand, ranging from hand sanitizer to cosmeetics and more. These recyclable single portion sachets can be printed in multiple languages with customized brand messaging and use instructions.

Especially when it comes to short runs, print on demand and individualized messaging, Sihl ARTYSIO films for water-based inkjet printing are the ideal solution.

Leveraging SIHL core competencies in creating innovative solutions with premium coatings, SIHL ARTYSIO flexible packaging material ARTYSIO PACKAGING 5413 NW P&P PP DM VFFS 94 W is the best option for the flexible top layer. This includes alignment between the speed of the Memjet printheads, the amount of water contained in the ink, and the ability of SIHL substrates with special coatings to absorb water and fix pigments for high quality printing that dries immediately during the in-line printing process. SIHL ARTYSIO media are also fully compliant with direct food contact, scratch and crack resistant, and deliver the widest possible colour gamut, especially important when printing brand colours.

“Our coatings optimized for use with aqueous inkjet inks,” said Ronny Kunze, Director of Global Sales and Business Development for Packaging at SIHL Group, “and this opens up opportunities for V-Shapes customers to completely customize their sachets with very high quality Memjet-driven inkjet printing, making this unique single-dose packaging system even more valuable.“

Sihl and V-Shapes have worked closely on sealing and barrier properties as well, suppling them with the best possible resin recipes to deliver excellent results as well as industrial recyclability. We look forward to our continued work with V-Shapes as both companies want to invest in packaging with a sustainable future.

“Working with Sihl as we developed our innovative vertically integrated single-dose packaging solution has been rewarding, and we have benefited from their deep knowledge of coatings, substrates, and how inkjet printing of our sachets can be optimized,“ said Christian Burattini, CEO of V-Shapes.

Source: Company Press Release