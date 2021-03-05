Sihls core competencies are in creating innovative solutions with premium coatings. With Arrow Systems and its ArrowJet, Sihl has found an ideal machine partner to jointly support the market of the digital printing packaging industry

SIHL ARTYSIO and Arrow Systems partner for flexible packaging solution. (Credit: Sihl)

We are excited to announce the new partnership between Sihl and Arrow Systems, Inc., a leader in the digital printing space, to pair the Arrowjet Aqua 330R with the Sihl ARTYSIO line of flexible packaging materials. This partnership allows customers looking for ways to digitally print and pack flexible packaging inline in a single production step up to 12.75’’ wide with waterbased, pigment inkjet.

“We feel that the flexible packaging space is one that has enormous growth potential”, said Shaan Patel of Arrow Systems, Inc. “In the past it has been too costly to produce here. We hope that the combination of the Sihl materials with our inkjet press allows for more customers to begin producing their own short run flexible packaging.” ARTYSIO meets all requirements of the packaging market:

Ideal packaging solution for printing quantities with strong varying designs

Individualized print designs whatever the size of print run without additional printing costs

Print on demand – Just the product determines the time to market

Goods ready for sale within minutes – 100 times less setup effort compared to analogue printing

processes

No storage of pre-printed packaging necessary

Significantly lower capital commitment compared to traditionally printed packaging

Made for Recycling

Sihls core competencies are in creating innovative solutions with premium coatings. With Arrow Systems and its ArrowJet, Sihl has found an ideal machine partner to jointly support the market of the digital printing packaging industry.

“Partnering with Arrow has been great”, says Ronny Kunze, Business Development of Sihl Group. “Their team understands the benefits of on demand printing and has been quick to adapt with any changes that we have thrown at them. We are looking forward to bringing our combined product to market worldwide over the next few months.”

The ArrowJet Aqua 330R is a 13’’ water-based pigment inkjet press that can run at speeds up to 150’/min with resolution up to 1600 x 1600 dpi. Sihl ARTYSIO films, in combination with Duraflex pigment ink, are compliant with the following regulations: DuraFlex PZ ink is designed for food packaging and is formulated using components listed on the Swiss Ordinance (RS 817.023.21, entered into force December 2019) and is compliant with the Nestle Guidance Note on Packaging Inks dated October 2018. Meaning this is one of the most food safe digital printers on the market.

Source: Company Press Release