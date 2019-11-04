The new paper straw has been designed as part of SIG’s sustainability commitments

Image: SIG’s new a U-shaped paper straw. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

SIG, a systems and solutions provider for aseptic packaging, has launched U-shaped paper straw for aseptic carton packs.

The new paper straw is claimed to support SIG’s efforts to use more renewable materials in its solutions.

SIG said that it uses FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources to produce the straight paper straw and the new U-shaped paper-straws, which are available with 4mm and 6mm diameter.

New straw launched at Gulfood Manufacturing 2019 event

The new U-shaped straw has been launched at the Gulfood Manufacturing 2019 event, together with its joint venture partner SIG Combibloc Obeikan.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan is a joint venture of SIG Combibloc and Obeikan Investment Group.

SIG chief market officer Markus Boehm said: “SIG is determined to collaborate with customers, suppliers and other stakeholders to find new approaches to reduce single-use plastics, foster recycling and minimise waste.

“Being the first in the industry to offer paper straws for aseptic carton packs is an important milestone for us on that journey.”

The packaging manufacturer noted that it has redesigned the wrapper for the straw to remain attached to the package to prevent littering and allow for recycling along with the carton pack.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan chief operating officer Abdelghany Eladib said: “We are excited to launch the U-shaped paper straw during Gulfood Manufacturing. The exhibition offers an ideal platform to share our latest innovations.

“With plastic pollution being a major concern for businesses and consumers around the world, the food and beverage industry is under pressure to offer a viable and sustainable alternative.

“Carton packs are sustainable by nature. Our carton packs consist of 70-80% paperboard. With the introduction of the first paper straws for aseptic carton packs, SIG is once again leading the way in the industry.”

In February 2019, SIG has unveiled new paper straw solution for the beverage carton industry.

The new paper straw solution, which is a market-ready alternative to plastic straws, will assist the food and beverage industry in minimising the environmental impact of plastic straws.