SIG is making aseptic cartons with ASI-certified aluminium foil available to consumers for the first time in partnership with B-Better, a start-up brand from Unilever’s Future Platform.

Image: SIG & Unilever to launch aseptic cartons with ASI-certified aluminium foil. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Martin Herrenbrück, SIG’s President & General Manager, Europe: “SIG was the first in the industry to achieve certification to the ASI standard and we are delighted that the first cartons with ASI-certified aluminium foil will soon be hitting the supermarket shelves. ASI certification adds to the extensive portfolio of solutions we offer to help customers meet growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging.”

Responsible aluminium sourcing

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) standard is designed to enhance traceability and responsibility in the aluminium supply chain. SIG is promoting responsible sourcing throughout the value chain by using aluminium from ASI-certified sources for the ultra-thin layer of foil in its packs.

ASI certification adds value for customers by further enhancing the sustainability credentials of their packaging in the eyes of consumers. Customers can now choose to include the ASI logo on their packs alongside the FSCTM logo for responsibly-sourced paper board which has been available on any SIG pack since 2016.

The first market launch for SIG’s ASI-certified cartons will be in Belgium by the B-Better brand.

Hélène Esser, Brand Manager Future Platforms and Co-founder B-Better: “SIG’s ASI certification demonstrates that the aluminium in its packs comes from responsible sources. Referring to ASI on our packs, we’re showing consumers that we are making a responsible choice on packaging.”

SIG’s commitment to responsible sourcing is part of the company’s bold ambition to go Way Beyond Good by putting more into the environment and society than it takes out.

Fiona Solomon, CEO of Aluminium Stewardship Initiative: “It is exciting to see SIG promoting responsible sourcing of aluminium through to a consumer market for the first time, in partnership with B-Better. ASI’s vision is to maximise the contribution of aluminium to a sustainable society, and increased understanding of the importance of responsible supply chains benefits all stakeholders.”

Source: Company Press Release