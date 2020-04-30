The joint initiative with industry partners aims to address the environmental challenges associated with plastic waste

Industry partners to co-fund the research of more sustainable materials at EPFL. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd)

Switzerland-based aseptic packaging solutions provider SIG has teamed up with Nestlé, Logitech and other industry partners to co-fund the research of more sustainable materials at EPFL, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

Over ten years, the partners will jointly provide CHF5m ($5.1m) in funding to support a new chair for sustainable materials research within EPFL’s Institute of Materials to help address the plastic waste problem.

SIG global technology senior vice-president Klaus Andresen said: “We already offer customers some of the most sustainable aseptic packaging solutions on the market.

“But we want to go further and that’s why we’re partnering with Nestlé and others to drive progress towards the sustainable packaging materials of the future.”

To be appointed as a tenure-track Assistant Professor, the chair will develop and implement a new research programme on sustainable materials.

The research programme will focus on topics that address critical areas, such as the overall environmental impact of materials as well as the exploration of bio-based, bio-degradable and recyclable materials, including high-performance paper-based barrier materials.

Nestlé chief technology officer Stefan Palzer said: “Tackling plastic pollution is a top priority for Nestlé. We continue our efforts to pilot novel approaches for re-use packaging, while also evaluating new recycling technologies and sustainable packaging materials.

“The development of high performing, environmentally friendly materials requires a fundamental understanding of material structures and properties, which is why we are collaborating with our innovation partners to invest in sustainable material research at EPFL.”

SIG said it is working on developing aseptic pack made out of 100% renewable materials for a range of products, including juices that are more sensitive to light and oxygen.

