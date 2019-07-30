The new production facility will help the company to achieve better environmental, safety and operational performance

Image: Illustratioon of SIG’s second production plant in China. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

SIG, a provider of aseptic packaging systems and solutions, has unveiled plans to construct a new production plant in Suzhou, China, with an investment of €180m (£162.9m).

The new production plant, which will be the firm’s second of its kind in Suzhou, aims to meet the current and future customer demand for aseptic carton packaging in Asia-Pacific.

Details of SIG’s new production plant

Planned to be operational in early 2021, the new 120,000m² plant will be located at the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), close to the company’s existing production facility and Tech Centre.

SIG said in a statement: “The new production facility is testament to SIG’s strong partnership with SIP and the local government, as well as its unparalleled commitment to deliver world-class packaging, service and the most modern solutions to the rapidly growing Asian markets and to China in particular.”

“The rise of new consumers, driven by increasing income, changing lifestyles and new consumption habits, represents a huge opportunity for aseptic carton packaging with its long shelf life without the need of a cooling chain,” the firm noted.

In February 2019, SIG has opened a new tech centre for development and implementation of new product concepts and market-ready packaging solutions.

The centre is located in a 17,500m² building, close to the SIG’s packaging plant in Suzhou, China.

SIG CEO Rolf Stangl said: “The food and beverage market in Asia has seen continuous growth and is expected to continue on that path. Our new production plant will ensure we continue to excel at bringing new and exciting product and packaging concepts to market, quickly and efficiently.

“Together with our Tech Centre close by, the new plant is another pivotal moment for SIG in Asia. We will grow our business in the APAC region, but also expedite true beverage and dairy innovation for our customers, so they can quickly adapt to the changing lifestyle needs of Asian consumers.”

SIG is engaged in providing systems and solutions for aseptic packaging for the food and beverage industry.