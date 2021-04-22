The company has introduced paper straws to address the EU’s directive of replacing plastic straws by July 2021

SIG Paper U-straw seen in a carton pack of Central Lechera Asturiana whole milk. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.)

SIG said that its Paper U-straw has made its commercial debut this month after being used by CAPSA Food for its Central Lechera Asturiana whole milk product in Spain.

The Swiss aseptic packaging company said that the new straw comes with the combiblocSmall 200ml carton packs designed by it.

SIG said that the Paper U-straw backs its ongoing efforts to make use of more renewable materials. The paper used for making the straws is FSC-certified.

The paper straws launch comes in the wake of the European Union (EU) issuing a directive that plastic straws in Europe should be replaced by this July.

CAPSA Food marketing director Juan Povedano said: “Our strong partnership with SIG has ensured we are well prepared for this important change in EU legislation.

“We are proud to be the first to use the new Paper U-straw and the environmental benefits this will bring. It will also respond to growing demand from our consumers for more sustainable packaging solutions.”

SIG’s paper straws come in straight and U-shaped in 4mm and 6mm diameter.

According to the company, the wrapper for the Paper U-straw has been redesigned as well to stay attached to the packaging. This will prevent littering and can also be thrown away with the carton pack.

SIG Iberia marketing director Ana Ruiz del Árbol said: “Carton packs are sustainable by nature, consisting of 70-80% paperboard. Now with the introduction of our new Paper U-straw for aseptic carton packs, we continue to lead the way in the industry.

“Our close cooperation with CAPSA Food has ensured they are now ready for the requirements of the SUP directive with our renewable and recyclable innovation, as well as giving their consumers the best sustainable alternative to plastic straws.”

Last week, SIG said that it will invest nearly €40m for constructing a new production plant for carton packs in Queretaro, Mexico.