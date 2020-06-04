The new AutoStore warehouse enables SIG to adapt and respond flexibly to changing customer needs

SIG’s fully automated AutoStore spare parts warehouse. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd)

SIG’s newly built, state-of-the-art and fully automated AutoStore spare parts warehouse for SIG filling machines, implemented by Hörmann Logistik, has now been put into operation and ensures that its customers receive highly efficient supplies. Located at the company’s machine assembly site in Linnich, Germany, the new AutoStore warehouse plays an integral part in SIG’s global spare parts management.

As food and beverage products continue to diversify, it is essential that production schedules run smoothly and to maximum capacity without downtime. The new AutoStore warehouse enables SIG to adapt and respond flexibly to changing customer needs in the quickest possible time, guaranteeing speedy delivery of spare parts to keep the versatile equipment running efficiently. This seamless service means continuous and optimum performance of SIG’s filling systems, maximum technical availability and precisely tailored maintenance.

The new warehouse uses a modular system, where stockable box containers are loaded, stored and then unloaded by robots, guided by routing software. The system comprises the storage, warehousing and order picking processes for all items that can be stored in containers. The storage processes and retrieval are performed vertically. This closed system prevents unwanted material removal and ensures effectual 24-hour operation. The robots are extremely energy efficient with a consumption of just 0.1 kW/h, saving energy by more than 90 percent compared to more conventional solutions.

Franz-Josef Mines, Global Assembly & SCM Director at SIG, commented: “With our new, fully automated warehouse system, SIG is well positioned for the future and is able to deliver spare parts quickly and efficiently. We’ve significantly reduced picking times compared to our previous system and can meet any customer order requirements at short notice, no matter how small.”

SIG’s AutoStore warehouse puts customers and their production targets as priority. The smooth running of equipment means maximum production capability and timely product delivery to retailers. Both are vitally important for future growth, profitability and competitive advantage.

