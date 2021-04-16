The new facility will feature advanced production capabilities for the printing, cutting and finishing of carton packs

SIG will construct a new plant in Queretaro, Mexico. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd)

SIG Combibloc Group is set to invest nearly €40m to build a new production plant for carton packs in Queretaro, Mexico.

The new facility, which will serve North American markets, will allow SIG to further broaden its global production network.

SIG will use the funds between 2021 and 2023 to complete the construction of the new production plant.

The new facility will feature advanced production capabilities or the printing, cutting and finishing of carton packs.

Slated to be operational in the first quarter of 2023, the new production facility is expected to generate up to 200 new jobs in the region.

The company will finance the land and building through a long-term lease with an NPV of around €20m.

SIG stated that it has an established co-manufacturing customer base in the US and is ideally placed to serve innovative and expanding new categories.

SIG Americas general manager and president Ricardo Rodriguez said: “We are very excited to announce this project which will enable us to serve our North American customers faster and more efficiently.

“Delivery lead times will be reduced and we will be able to respond rapidly to changes in demand. Our new plant will further drive growth in the region while demonstrating our commitment to the highest environmental standards.”

In November last year, SIG Combibloc agreed to purchase the remaining 50% stake in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) joint venture, SIG Combibloc Obeikan, from partner Obeikan Investment Group (OIG).

SIG, a systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging, offers end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs.

Based in Neuhausen, Switzerland, the company employs around 5,500 people to serve its customers in more than 60 countries.

Last year, it manufactured 38 billion carton packs and reported €1.8bn in revenue.