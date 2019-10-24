The new beverage cartons promote the regeneration of vital natural resources in forests, thus supporting the circular economy

Image: SIG’s new beverage cartons made with circular polymers. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

SIG, a Switzerland-based systems and solutions provider for aseptic packaging, has introduced beverage cartons made with recycled polymers produced from post-consumer plastic waste, as part of its commitment to a circular economy.

Developed in partnership with SABIC, the new beverage cartons are made primarily from renewable, FSC-certified paper board.

SIG said that the cartons promote the regeneration of vital natural resources in responsibly-managed forests, thus supporting the circular economy.

SIG product manager sustainability Ace Fung said: “Using post-consumer recycled polymers in our packaging adds to our portfolio of solutions to help customers respond to consumer demand for more sustainable packaging.

“This latest innovation demonstrates SIG’s commitment to a circular economy and to address environmental concerns about plastic waste. This is another positive strive forward for SIG and the carton packaging industry.”

The mixed plastic waste is processed and will be transformed into a food-grade material

The mixed plastic waste, which would otherwise be incinerated or sent to landfill, is collected by SIG and sent for processing at a treatment plant to enhance the material and transform it into a high-quality food-grade material.

SIG said in a statement: “The recycled polymers offered by SIG will be certified to the ISCC PLUS standard to enable customers to trace recycled content throughout the value chain from post-consumer waste streams to processing and use in the production of new cartons.”

According to the firm, the recycled polymers offer the same high-quality and similar properties to that of polymers made entirely from virgin raw materials.

During the waste processing, potential contaminants are eliminated to make the recycled content completely safe for food packaging.

SABIC corporate sustainability general manager Frank Kuijpers said: “Certified circular polymers from SABIC TRUCIRCLE initiative will act as a bridge moving from a linear economy to a circular one and will enable the value chain to become familiar with the products and consider how they can best be implemented in their own markets.

“Our collaboration with SIG is a good example of how this pioneering product can be implemented in the beverage carton market for the first time and can help meet consumer demand for more sustainable products and will contribute to closing the loop on reutilizing plastic waste.”

Earlier this month, SIG Combibloc Obeikan and South African producer and distributor of branded food and beverage products Pioneer Foods have announced the launch of combismile carton pack in the Middle East and Africa region.