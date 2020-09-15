Siemens Advance Manufacturing Transformation Centre has applied UNISTOLE liquid adhesive as a coating agent for the frame component of a medical-grade face shield

Siemens has adopted Mitsui’s adhesive as coating agent for face shields. (Credit: Siemens Pte Ltd)

Siemens has adopted UNISTOLE polyolefin-based liquid adhesive from Mitsui Chemicals as a coating agent for 3D-printed medical-grade face shields.

Located in Singapore, Siemens Advance Manufacturing Transformation Centre (AMTC) has used UNISTOLE liquid adhesive as a coating agent for the frame component of a medical-grade face shield.

UNISTOLE is a liquid-form primer and adhesive based on a modified polyolefin that was used as a coating or adhesion primer or as an adhesive itself for a range of materials, including polyolefin plastics such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP).

AMTC, a competence centre that helps companies in digital transformation, developed and produced a medical-grade face shield to deliver its contribution in the fight against Covid-19.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has designed the medical-grade face shield and also been trialing the enhanced product since June.

AMTC’s 3D printing equipment has been used to produce frames, which consist of micropores on their surfaces, an issue that may lead to reside viruses and bacteria within these micropores.

UNISTOLE polyolefin-based liquid adhesive has been used to provide a flatter surface for the prevention of these viruses and bacteria.

The liquid adhesive also enables to achieve good adhesion with the frame material, as well as allows to provide resistance to alcohol that can be used for sterilisation to facilitate face shield reuse,

Other benefits offered by the liquid adhesive include improved elasticity, crack resistance and sterilisation by way of low-dose UV resistance.

The UNISTOLE XP series can also be used as benzene, toluene and xylene (BTX)-free heat-sealing agent, as well as a chemical-resistant dry lamination adhesive.

