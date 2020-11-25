The goals of the Circular Plastics Alliance are in line with the objectives of Siegwerk

Siegwerk joins Circular Plastics Alliance to boost EU market for recycled plastics. (Credit: Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA)

Siegwerk, a provider of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, has joined the Circular Plastics Alliance to boosts its efforts for recycled plastics in the European Union (EU) market.

Supported by the European Commission in the context of the European Plastics Strategy, the alliance intends to incorporate up to 10 million tonnes of recycled plastics into products and packaging in Europe per annum by 2025.

The alliance includes more than 240 organisations across the entire plastics value chain.

Siegwerk stated that it is focusing more on the development of packaging solutions to help realise circular economy, and the goals of the alliance are also in line with its objectives.

The Design 4 Recycling initiative, which is a part of Siegwerk’s Circular Economy strategy, intends to close the loop for plastic waste by facilitating the recycling of mono-plastic packaging.

Siegwerk and other signatories, which represent private and public entities along the packaging value chain, will work together to make policies and provide measures to facilitate the free movement of plastic waste for recycling and recycled plastics across the region.

Siegwerk will participate in relevant working groups to deliver expertise and feedback on key initiatives under progress, thereby enabling to meet the objectives of the alliance.

Siegwerk’s Circular Economy Hub head Alina Marm said: “Achieving the Circular Plastics Alliance’s targets requires scale not only in terms of quantity but also in quality of recycled plastics.

“With our Circular Economy strategy we are actively working on solutions for better recyclate quality. These include enabling the ‘Design 4 Recycling’ through innovative ink and coating solutions as well as de-lamination and de-inking solutions.”

In July, Siegwerk joined the Project STOP to minimise the plastic pollution in Indonesia. Project STOP, a frontline initiative undertaken by Borealis and SYSTEMIQ, is involved in the designing, implementation and scaling of circular economy solutions to marine plastic pollution in Southeast Asia.