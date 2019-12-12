The new blending centre offers consistent product quality through highly reliable, standardised processes and solid delivery performance with expanded capacities

Image: Siegwerk opens new Blending Centre in Europe. Photo: courtesy of Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA.

Siegwerk, a Germany-based provider of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, has opened a new fully automated blending centre in Siegburg, Germany for the production of customer inks.

The company said that the new fully automated production facility will set a new quality standard for the production of customised printing inks and varnishes.

Integrated with the latest technology, the new blending centre offers consistent product quality through highly reliable, standardised processes and solid delivery performance with expanded capacities.

Siegwerk CEO Herbert Forker said: “The topics of digitisation and automation play a key role. We must also consider, at different levels, which opportunities we take, the direction in which we want to develop and where exactly we want to invest. The new system is one of the responses to this.”

The new blending centre is claimed to be the largest fully automated production facility for printing inks in Europe.

The company operates 16 base ink production facilities

Siegwerk said that the new facility is more efficient and transparent compared to the previous production setup and also increases the site’s productivity. It also enables safer and cleaner production and supports the company’s efforts to increase sustainability.

It also said that a trial operation of the new facility is already successfully underway and it will soon be operating at full capacity.

Currently, the company operates 16 base ink production facilities, where basic products are manufactured across the world according to a uniform standard, along with 50 blending and dosing facilities, or blending centres, where ink solutions are finished and adapted to individual customer requirements.

Forker added: “With the new blending facility we are automating our production of customer inks, in order to be able to meet the growing demand for consistent and high quality more easily.”

In September this year, Siegwerk opened the new Siegwerk Ink Lab at Clemson University’s Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics in Clemson, South Carolina in the US.

The Siegwerk Ink Lab helps students to build innovative package design through ink technology as well as improve their capabilities to explore visual appearance and functionality of packaging in terms of inks and coatings.