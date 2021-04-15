The inks produced at the new facility will meet brand owner requirements to make products safe for end-use packaging applications

Siegwerk has opened new blending centre in Bangladesh. (Credit: Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA)

Siegwerk, a provider of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, has opened a new blending centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The new 65,000ft² facility has been developed to manufacture and supply toluene-free inks for the customers in the country.

The facility, which will produce customised solutions for the Bangladesh market, holds an annual capacity of 3,600MT. It is said to generate direct and indirect employment for up to 50 people in the region.

According to the company, toluene or raw materials consisting of toluene will not be used as intentionally-added ingredients in the new facility.

The inks produced at the new facility will be in line with global regulatory and brand owner requirements to make products safe for end-use packaging applications.

Siegwerk Asia president Ashish Pradhan said: “Siegwerk used to supply inks from its plant in India until recently. The new centre is already commissioned and has completely taken over the supply of blended inks from February 2021.

“This facility will help us solve technical issues locally and provide additional technical support with less turnaround time. Our customers now have the advantage of receiving faster response to their technical issues and selecting custom-made solutions that match their printing requirements.”

Siegwerk currently has over 31 blending centres across the world, with the addition of the new centre in Bangladesh.

In December last year, Siegwerk announced the launch of mineral oil-free inks in India for packaging applications.

Siegwerk mainly focuses on offering environment-friendly and sustainable raw materials for its products.

The company produces its basic colours and varnishes in a standardised process at its 15 Siegwerk – Centers of Excellence across the globe.