By combining their expertise and latest innovations, Siegwerk and Kotkamills will actively create new capabilities for fibre-based packaging printers and producers, promoting circularity

Siegwerk and Kotkamills join forces in creating innovative solutions for development of fibre-based packaging. (Credit: Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA)

Siegwerk, one of the leading global providers of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, and Kotkamills, a Finnish paper and paperboard manufacturer, have joined forces to create innovative solutions for printers and producers of fibre-based packaging to further drive packaging circularity.

Under the motto “Together we accelerate change for good”, this strategic partnership aims to provide the market with highly sustainable and eco-friendly solutions by combining the latest technologies of both companies. The collaboration is based on the potential of water-based dispersion barrier coated paperboard to replace traditional polyethylene (PE) coated board. Thus, the switch in coating not only offers an economic driver to collectors and recyclers, it also reduces the environmental impact of the packaging.

Since 2018, Kotkamills has used its state-of-the-art technology to produce barrier boards for hot cup and food packaging end uses, in addition to folding boxboard grades, providing the markets with a real sustainable alternative. The new water-based dispersion barriers make the paperboard compostable, repulpable and easy to recycle; the fibres used are from sustainable PEFC™ and FSC® certified sources. Siegwerk’s newest sustainable inks and coating intensifies the superior printing properties of Kotkamills’ paperboard, resulting in excellent printing performance and high-quality surface protection.

“With UniNATURE, our recently launched water-based ink system formulated with renewable and natural components, we add a sustainable ink and coating solution for improved packaging recyclability”, says David Charquet, International Key Account Director Europe Business Unit Paper & Board at Siegwerk. For the ink expert, sustainability means progress. That is why the company has been driving the development of eco-friendly solutions for decades. “We are very delighted to work together with Kotkamills to provide innovative and circular solutions that ensure high-quality packaging performance while reducing the environmental impact. Together we aim for packaging circularity and want to accelerate change for good.”

“As a pioneer developing innovative and easily recyclable water-based dispersion barrier paperboards for various packaging solutions, we are very pleased that our collaborative effort with Siegwerk is bearing fruits that the packaging industry and printers can benefit from by offering to brand owners and consumers high-quality and genuinely sustainable products. Together we accelerate change for good”, comments Päivi Suutari, VP RDI at Kotkamills. “Circularity is essential now and will be even more so in the coming years.”

Together the two partners offer the packaging markets a viable alternative to replacing traditional plastic coatings in fibre-based packaging, improving recyclability and circularity and resulting in an increased value of wastepaper, improved fibre recovery, and a noticeable reduction of waste. The partners’ solutions are designed to help converters and brand owners to deliver more sustainable packaging alternatives and thereby create value for a Circular Economy going forward.

The combination of Siegwerk’s profound ink expertise and packaging application know-how and Kotkamills’ innovative paperboard products enables the partners to develop cutting-edge solutions for packaging printers and producers, and thus together build a sustainable and circular future. The two companies are committed to continued close collaboration to identify further potential projects in which they can bring other innovative solutions to life and to pursue opportunities with customers in order to shape the future of sustainable printed packaging.

Source: Company Press Release