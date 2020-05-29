The new M version of CoboAccess_Pal palletiser will help address the growing cobotic palletising requirements

Image: Sidel has introduced new M version of CoboAccess_Pal cobotic palletiser. (Credit: Sidel)

Italy-based packaging equipment manufacturer Sidel has expanded its CoboAccess_Pal cobotic palletising range with the introduction of a new M version of cobotic palletiser.

The new M version of CoboAccess_Pal palletiser has been designed to better meet the growing cobotic palletising requirements from the customers.

Sidel’s new M version of cobotic palletiser is provided with a Yaskawa HC20, which enables a case payload of up to 14kg with a significant reach of 1,700mm.

Sidel CoboAccess_Pal platform product manager Florian Marlot said: “Sidel are the first in Europe to embed the Yaskawa HC20 for palletising tasks.

“With the CoboAccess_Pal M version, we can now answer a wider scope of palletising needs within the Food, Home and Personal Care segments.”

The new cobotic palletiser has the capacity to reach pallet height up to 1,900mm and offers speeds up to six cycles per minute, as well as facilitates free and safe interactions between the operators and the fenceless cell.

CoboAccess_Pal M version allows delivering maximum performance on a reduced overall footprint

Designed to deliver maximum performance on a reduced overall footprint, CoboAccess_Pal M version features and advanced industrial automation platform based on PC and PLC that help in the fast machine re-start after stoppages.

PalDesigner, which is used across various Sidel palletising solutions, enables an autonomous new format and pallet pattern creation.

Marlot further said: “Cobotics is an increasingly crucial asset in End-of-Line operations. It reduces End-of-Line production cost while improving the operators’ working conditions, freeing them from the very strenuous manual palletising tasks.”

In November 2019, Sidel introduced new auto-adjustable Pick & Place case packer, dubbed Cermex FlexiPack, for wine and spirits bottles.