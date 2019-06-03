SIBUR and 3M have signed an agreement to cooperate in product development and polymer recycling at SIBUR’s PolyLab.

Image: Officials from SIBUR and 3M. Photo: courtesy of SIBUR.

Thanks to their durability, strength, eco-friendliness and other advantages, such polymers as polyethylene and polypropylene are some of the most widely used synthetic materials, popular with the construction, utilities, automotive, healthcare, food and other industries. PolyLab’s key priority is to promote the use of polymers both to manufacture existing products, and to design novel solutions to drive technological advancement in healthcare, consumer goods, automotive, and construction industries. PolyLab will foster the use of recycled materials and the application of polymers in circular economy. To this end, samples of new PE and PP grades will be transformed at the Centre’s pilot manufacturing lines into pipes, medical goods, films, food packaging, canisters and other products. This will provide a deeper insight into polymers’ properties and their impact on the end product quality to further improve the materials and boost production efficiency.

SIBUR and 3M will cooperate in the development of new polyethylene and polypropylene grades, including those to be produced at ZapSibNeftekhim. In particular, the parties agreed to develop new solutions to boost the processability of polymer grades and make SIBUR’s products more eco-friendly and fit for recycling.

The companies are also supposed to jointly hold events educating SIBUR’s clients in efficient polymer processing technologies using PolyLab’s demo equipment. They are planning to cooperate in health and safety, share experience in the application of cutting-edge digital technologies in production and R&D, including Big Data.

“Partnering with global innovation and technology leaders, such as 3M, contributes to the advances of Russia’s petrochemical industry. Joint efforts in designing new polymer production solutions will enable SIBUR to market new products that will meet the highest requirements and improve quality of life,” said Vasiliy Nomokonov, Management Board member and Executive Director at SIBUR.

“We have been cooperating with SIBUR for many years. We are convinced that PolyLab will bring it to a new level and enable us to contribute to SIBUR’s addressing the issues of its customers even more by leveraging on 3M’s global resources, too,” said Mats Friberg, Managing Director at 3M Russia and CIS.

