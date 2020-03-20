Showa Denko will install equipment for the mass production of new SPALF packaging material

Showa Denko has launched new SPALF packaging material for pouch-type LIBs (Credit: SHOWA DENKO K.K.)

Showa Denko Packaging (SPA) has unveiled a new type of SPALF packaging material for pouch-type lithium-ion batteries (LIBs).

The company has also announced plans to install equipment for the mass production of new packaging material, which is part of the lineup of SPALF aluminium laminate film.

Showa Denko intends to commence the operations of new production equipment in March 2021.

The new SPALF packaging material can be used for large-sized LIBs

The new packaging material has been designed to be used for large-sized LIBs, which are primarily used for cars.

SPALF is a laminated composite film, which includes resin films and aluminium foil. It is suitable for use as packaging material for pouch-type LIBs.

Pouch-type LIBs, which have flexibility in shaping, are used for multiple small devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The pouch-type LIBs are also being used for large-sized equipment such as EVs, as they are providing with better quality and safety options.

Showa Denko said that it has developed a new type of SPALF for large-sized LIBs, as the development of EVs is in progress not only in China but also in Europe and the demand for pouch-type LIBs has been increasing.

Showa Denko manufactures and markets different LIB materials, including SPALF, VGCF additives for anode/cathode materials and POLYSOL aqueous binding resin.

In December 2018, Showa Denko, along with its consolidated subsidiary Showa Aluminum Can (SAP), and Carabao Group (CBG), completed the construction of new aluminium can factory in Thailand.

Asia Can Manufacturing (ACM), a joint venture of SDK, SAC and CBG, is the owner and operator of the new aluminium can facility.