Shorr Packaging has announced international expansion with new facility in Mexico (Credit: Hanchett Paper Company)

Shorr Packaging Corporation, an industry-leading distributor of packaging products, equipment and services, announced today its international expansion via the opening of its latest facility directly outside of Monterrey, Mexico.

The expansion includes on-site warehousing, sales representation, and holistic logistics capabilities.

“Shorr Packaging, Monterrey is fully operational and stocked with inventory, and we couldn’t be more excited about everything we have already achieved for our customers and what we know we will accomplish, moving into the future, for our customers via our newest facility,” says Nick Matuck, Director of Corporate 3PL Warehousing and Logistics at Shorr Packaging.

Shorr credits the newest expansion, and the family of more than 30 locations across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, to the strong partnership and collaboration between Shorr Packaging and its customers. Matuck explains, “This style of collaboration and teamwork – literally following our customers wherever we can make a significant impact for their businesses – has been paramount relative to the success Shorr has experienced over the past decade. Shorr’s flexibility and willingness to evolve with our customers, and their complex challenges, brings tremendous value to our partners and helps propel Shorr’s strategic initiative to increase our global and national footprint. Shorr’s in- house capabilities, strategic partnerships and ability to scale are second to none across the industry, and our customer model has evolved into a virtuous cycle: the more we push ourselves in support of our customers, the better we perform, and the more we grow as an organization.”

Shorr Packaging plans to continue its domestic and international growth in direct support of its customers in 2020 and beyond.

Source: Company Press Release