Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce it has completed a partnership with Innovative Packaging Company (the “Company” or “IPC”), a custom packaging solutions provider based in Vancouver, Washington.

Innovative Packaging Company was founded in 2012 by co-founders Jeremy and Matt Concannon as a full-service, value-add custom packaging distribution business. IPC’s core service offerings include packaging procurement, supply chain management, warehousing, and custom design services. The Company sells a diverse product mix including flexible packaging, fiber-based packaging, hardware, and labels into strong food and beverage end-markets.

Jeremy Concannon, President of IPC, noted, “We are excited about the partnership with Shore Capital given their playbook for explosive growth and track record of performance. IPC has developed a ‘go-to-market’ strategy for our customers that is un-matched, and we look forward to working with Shore to deliver our custom packaging supply chain and service programs to even more customers across the country.”

“We grew up in the packaging business and have lived and breathed it since we were teenagers. We are extremely proud of what our team has built and look forward to the next chapter as we continue to scale IPC into a premier packaging firm with a relentless focus on the customer,” said Matt Concannon, Vice President of IPC.

Shore plans to invest in the business development, sales and marketing, and operational infrastructure of the Company to help drive transformational growth. Together, IPC and Shore will explore opportunities for inorganic growth through acquisitions, and organic growth through continued best-in-class customer service and the acquisition of new attractive customers.

“We could not be more excited to partner with the entire IPC team and look forward to creating a leading US packaging solutions platform for small and medium customers with medium to high complexity packaging needs,” said Richard Boos, Partner at Shore Capital and Chairman of IPC. “Jeremy and Matt have built an excellent business focused on serving their customer’s unique packaging and distribution needs and we will work tirelessly with them to build on their success.”

